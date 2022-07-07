THURSDAY 6/7/2022 3:05 p.m.

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department reports the girl has been located.

They thanked everyone for the help in finding her.

Original: Kewaunee deputies, officers search for 10-year-old girl

THURSDAY 6/7/2022 2:10 p.m.

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Kewaunee Police and the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for help in locating a 10-year-old girl.

According to a release, Violet Ladwig ran away from her home in Kewaunee on July 7 around 10:30 a.m.

Deputies said she left wearing jean shorts and a brown shirt with white lettering. She is described to have blonde hair.

If you know where she is or have seen her, law enforcement asks you to contact the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department at 920-388-7108.