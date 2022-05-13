KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – As the weather continues to warm up, so does charcoal as grills around Wisconsin open for the first time this season.

The Kewaunee Fire Department is hosting its annual Spring Brat & Booyah Bash at Lakehaven Hall on Friday starting at 11 a.m.

There, members of the fire department served brats, hamburgers, sauerkraut, hot dogs, nachos, and northeast Wisconsin’s famous dish, booyah. All proceeds help the fire department purchase new equipment.

“A lot of our equipment is getting dated and will be needing replacement. Of course, city budgets are always tight so every time we can supplement that with our fundraising efforts, it’s always a big plus to our department,” said Kewaunee Fire Department Fire Chief, Joe Nemecek.

The event is also complemented by the Mark Jirikovec Band which plays from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. alongside a paddle raffle starting at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to the event, tonight around midnight, bagpipers across the state of Wisconsin will play together to honor those in law enforcement that gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“We put our lives on the line, day in and day out. We know people who have perished on duty so it is nice to remember those people and remember the dangers of what we do,” explained Kewaunee Chief of Police, Jim Kleiman.

If you and the family are looking for a way to soak up the sun, head on over to the Kewaunee Fire Department’s Spring Brat & Booyah Bash at Lakehaven Hall.

“It’s great to see the community come out and help us out. It shows that they believe in their department and have a strong support for it,” added Nemecek.

