Kewaunee man dead after becoming trapped in skidsteer

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kewaunee man is dead after becoming trapped in a piece of industrial equipment Monday morning.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the scene shortly after 8:15 a.m. The caller told authorities that the man was unresponsive.

Upon arrival, deputies were able to free the 46-year-old man from the skidsteer he had been working on. Authorities say the man, later identified as Justin Kuehl, had already succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident remains under investigation.

