KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Kewaunee Police Department have confirmed that the 67-year-old man that was hit by a vehicle while riding a motorcycle earlier last week has died from his injuries.

According to an updated press release, on Sunday, August 20, the City of Kewaunee Police Department was notified that the driver of the motorcycle, 67-year-old Paul Hirst of Kewaunee, died on August 18 from his injuries.

The crash involving Hirst happened on Wednesday, August 16, where he was traveling northbound on State Highway 42 when he hit a vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man from Racine.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.