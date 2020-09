KEWAUNEE, Wis, (WFRV) – The Mayor for the City of Kewaunee, Jason Jelinek, joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about recent developments happening around the city.

The Mayor talked about the recent surge of COVID-19 cases throughout the city and the concerns that he has for the residents.

Jelinek also touched on the newest addition to the city, the statue to honor and remember the Menominee Nation’s history within the area.

