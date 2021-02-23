Kewaunee Mayor talks upcoming changes to downtown area in latest Community Update

(WFRV) – Kewaunee Mayor Jason Jelinek joined Local 5 to talk about some upcoming changes regarding the city in the latest Community Update.

Jelinek says Kewaunee received a $1.7 community development block grant which is specifically for blight elimination. This grant will help with three properties that were identified. Jelinek mentioned that Fisherman’s Point was the key property, which is directly in the center of the harbor. The plan is to remove the blight, bring it up three feet and make it a buildable property.

Kewaunee’s boat launch was able to be completed says Jelinek as the water levels receded and the city was able to put the rest of the boat launch in. Jelinek mentions the campground will be raised one foot to try to get the ground up higher and the plan is for the campground to be open this season.

Jelinek mentioned that multiple businesses are opening up in the downtown Kewaunee area. Over eight businesses were mentioned by Jelinek and one of them is Tractor Supply Company is going to fill the old Shopko building.

“We are lucky that we have individuals who believe in the city and have the passion and drive and nothing is going to get in their way to getting their business open,” says Jelinek.

These new businesses will drive more people to Kewaunee says Jelinek as these new businesses adds more variety to the area.

Jelinek also mentioned how new attractions at the Kewaunee County Zoo are something that visitors and residents alike can look forward to.