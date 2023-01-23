KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Kewaunee Police Department swore in its first-ever female police chief on January 23.

A ceremony took place at the Kewaunee City Hall in the Council Chambers and included presenting retiring Police Chief James Kleiman Jr. with an award and proclamation before officially swearing in new Police Chief, Robin Mueller.

Chief Klieman Jr. was asked after announcing his retirement months ago how he felt about the next police chief.

I Want you to welcome the incoming Chief of Police, Robin Mueller. Assistant Chief Mueller was my go-to person for the last three years while I served as Chief of Police. Assistant Chief Mueller is very knowledgeable and comes with many years of experience with the City of Kewaunee.

Chief Mueller has handled the department’s day-to-day operations since November 2022.