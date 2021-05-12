Kewaunee Power Station under new ownership, plans for dismantling nuclear plant

KEWAUNEE – Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee Power Station in the Town of Carlton is under new ownership.

According to a release, EnergySolutions has entered into a definitive agreement with Dominion Energy to acquire the Kewaunee Power Station (KPS).

KPS is a 566-megawatt nuclear plant that started operating in December of 1973 and officially shut down on May 7, 2013. EnergySolutions says they will completely dismantle the facility and remove all of the radioactive waste.

“Moving into prompt decommissioning will provide a positive economic impact to the township of Carlton as well as Kewaunee County by creating jobs within the local community and provide opportunities for local vendors and subcontractors. The annual spend during the decommissioning is expected to be approximately $85M,” says KCEDC Executive Director Ben Nelson.

The business says decommissioning KPS will allow considerations for beneficial reuse of the property years ahead of the original decommissioning schedule.

“Because EnergySolutions is the leading radioactive waste disposal company in the

Country, the process is expected to be completed in 10 years, not the 50 years originally

projected. This provides Kewaunee County with the opportunity to redevelop the property

more quickly,” says Scott Feld, Kewaunee County Administrator.

With the definitive agreement signed, EnergySolutions and Dominion Energy say they will finalize the required regulatory filings and begin the application process. EnergySolutions says they will accelerate this schedule and begin decommissioning activities in 2022.