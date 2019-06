KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) — The public boat ramp in Kewaunee will close Monday, July 1 at 8 a.m., according to the city.

Officials say they will close the ramp because of “unprecedented lake levels this spring and summer.”

The city of Algoma will honor Kewaunee seasonal passes through the end of July and possibly longer.

