Kewaunee restaurant closing its doors after 16 years

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kewaunee restaurant is closing its door due to challenges created by the coronavirus.

According to a Sunday Facebook post, Kunkel’s Korner will close its doors on Sunday, August 9 “due to staffing shortages and the effects of the COVID virus.”

“We have been so fortunate to have served such a wonderful community for the last 16 years and would love to see all of our customers and friends in the next two weeks. Also, if you have a gift certificate, we encourage you to come in and use it. We will plan to be open our regular business hours, but please watch our Facebook page should anything change,” Mark and Stacy Kunkel say in the post.

According to the restaurant’s website, Kunkel’s Korner has been open since December 2003. In 1966, the building was Larry and Mona’s restaurant.

Many local businesses were also negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Timshel Cafe in Neenah announced in late July that it would close its doors. The location won’t be empty long – Lawlss Coffee will open its second location in Timshel’s place.

After more than 30 years, Titletown Fitness announced it would shut down permanently in early July. Owners tell WFRV Local 5 says they lost about 40 percent of their members after being closed for about two months.

In late June, Green Bay’s Black and Tan Grille announced it would temporarily close its dining services, effective immediately, through at least August.

On May 27, it was announced that Fond du Lac’s Schreiner’s Restaurant would close permanently after over 80 years in business due to financial challenges created by COVID-19.

On the cusp of Memorial Day weekend, The Cannery in Green Bay announced it would close its door permanently due to challenges imposed by the virus.

Coronavirus has been the last straw for many Northeast Wisconsin businesses – Foremost Farms USA announced it will close its Chilton cheese plant facility in July after the market change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early May, Harbor House announced Neenah’s JumpStart Auto Repair, which used the proceeds from customers’ auto service to fund auto repairs for domestic abuse survivors, would not reopen, saying the decision comes after the financial strain caused by a shift in business due to the pandemic followed the discovery that property had been stolen from JumpStart’s garage.

In the same time frame, Harmony Pizza of Appleton announced it would be closing its doors after nearly three years in business, citing pressures to achieve a strong service to the community and the coronavirus.

Manitowoc’s Holy Family College announced it would cease operations by the end of August. The Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries says the decision was made due to increased operating costs, unstable enrollment, and the impact of the coronavirus.