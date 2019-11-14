Kewaunee: Woman arrested in connection with alleged opiate trafficking

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) — An arrest has been made after two search warrants were executed in Kewaunee to conclude an investigation into the alleged trafficking of opiate prescription pain medications in Door and Kewaunee counties.

On Tuesday, the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office, the Kewaunee Police Department, and the Door County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrants at a business and a residence.

The search warrants and subsequent investigation led to the arrest of a 40-year-old woman who is now being held in the Kewaunee County Jail.

Charges have been referred to the Kewaunee County District Attorney’s Office for Deliver Schedule II Narcotics, Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule II Narcotics, Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

No other information is available at this time.