Kewaunee’s ‘Kunkel’s Korner’ reopening soon

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) A Kewaunee restaurant that had closed due to challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic has announced it will once again be reopening its doors and under new ownership.

According to a Friday Facebook post, Kunkel’s Korner will be reopening to the public within a few short days under the new ownership of Angela and Seth Hoeffner, “When we saw this restaurant was closing, I looked at Angela and I said, ‘we can’t let this happen!’ We made arrangements with the previous owners and things went smooth and quick!”

Angela and Seth Hoeffner aren’t newcomers to the business world, currently owning Clubhouse Family Restaurant in Mishicot, the pair have decided to keep the 16-year-old tradition alive and reopen Kunkel’s Korner less than a month after announcing its closure.

According to Friday’s Facebook post, Kunkel’s Korner will try and keep the same hours of operation the restaurant previously had, however, will be adding new menu options that will include homemade soups and hashbrowns as well as “fresh hand pattied burgers.”

