LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Kewaunee’s Winter Park welcomes residents to its snowy slopes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winter Park in Kewaunee County opened this weekend welcoming residents of all ages to its snowy slopes.

The Winter Park is now open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday for snow tubing only.

Winter Park officials say they are working to make more snow for the skiing and snowboarding runs and get them open soon.

“We appreciate your patience as Mother Nature delayed us a bit this season, but we’re excited to welcome you all very soon,” says Winter Park staff.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials say that face masks are being required, indoor seating in the chalet is limited, and concessions will be minimal.

A parent that was out enjoying the park this weekend, John Ratajczak, shared, “I think it’s amazing to see the kids outside having some fun.”

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco pins Freedom in pivotal NEC dual

Kaukauna rallies to knock off Appleton North in OT, Freedom pulls away from Luxemburg-Casco

Marinette's modified football realignment proposal moves forward

Green Bay Preble & Southwest open winter season, Xavier boys pick up big win over Seymour

Neenah girls upset Kimberly, Roncalli boys hold off Valders

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with Notre Dame hockey coach Cory McCracken