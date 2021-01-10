Kewaunee’s Winter Park welcomes residents to its snowy slopes

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winter Park in Kewaunee County opened this weekend welcoming residents of all ages to its snowy slopes.

The Winter Park is now open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday for snow tubing only.

Winter Park officials say they are working to make more snow for the skiing and snowboarding runs and get them open soon.

“We appreciate your patience as Mother Nature delayed us a bit this season, but we’re excited to welcome you all very soon,” says Winter Park staff.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials say that face masks are being required, indoor seating in the chalet is limited, and concessions will be minimal.

A parent that was out enjoying the park this weekend, John Ratajczak, shared, “I think it’s amazing to see the kids outside having some fun.”