Khalid cancels 2021 Summerfest concert

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Khalid was previously scheduled to perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 24, but canceled due to a change in schedule.

According to officials, Khalid was not available during Summerfest’s new time period. Summerfest is planning on moving forward with the festival which will take place over three consecutive weekends (Thursdays-Saturdays) from Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18.

The Summerfest entertainment team has reportedly secured additional headliners for 2021 and is working to reschedule artists.

Refunds are available for current ticketholders at the original point of purchase. For those who purchased tickets in person can visit the American Family Insurance Box Office on Monday-Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.