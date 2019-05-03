KI announces Brian Krenke as new CEO, Resch steps down

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- KI, Green Bay-based manufacturer of innovative furniture and moveable wall systems has announced a new CEO of the company.

Effective May 1st, veteran Executive Brian Krenke took over for Dick Resch who has served as KI CEO since 1983. Resch will remain on the KI Board of Directors and assume a title of Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board.

Krenke joined KI in 1991 as a sales engineer and has held various leadership roles at the company. He has served as the company's president since 2010.

In a statement, Resch commented on the next step;

"As I enter the next phase of my career, I'm thrilled to hand the reins over to Brian. His expertise and leadership will serve KI well, and I look forward to working with him and the board of directors in the years to come."