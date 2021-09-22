Kickoff employment: Packers look to fill positions, including gameday roles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are hosting another walk-in job fair and continuing to search for people to work gameday and part-time positions.

According to a release, Packers officials are providing a wide variety of positions for job-seekers who want to be part of the football season.

These range from seasonal gameday roles in guest services and security, to part-time jobs at the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame, or Lambeau Field Stadium Tours.

When and where?

The job fair is scheduled to be on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field.

Organizers say applicants can park in Lambeau Field Lot 1 on the east side of the stadium, adjacent to Oneida Street, and are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines – masking regardless of vaccination status.

Ages 16+

Packers officials say if you plan to apply for guest services positions and security positions you must be at least 16-years-old.

Do you qualify?

Qualifications for positions include:

Strong verbal communication and conversation skills.

Trouble-shooting skills.

Ability to stay focused on job responsibilities.

ability to stand throughout the entire shift

Gameday availability

If you plan on applying for a gameday role, organizers say you must be available for all home games, any potential playoff games, and other Lambeau Field events.

Can’t go? The Green Bay Packers are allowing people to apply online here.