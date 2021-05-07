Kidde issues recall of detectors, Neenah-Menasha Fire advises checking

(WFRV) – Kidde has issued a recall for their TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Detectors.

According to the recall, the alarms can reportedly fail to alert consumers to a fire. The following units were recalled:

2040-DSR – Smoke

2050-DS10 – Smoke

2060-ASR – Smoke

2070-VDSCR – Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide

2070-VASCR – Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide

2070-VDSR – Smoke

2070-VASR – Smoke

Consumers who have any of those models should contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm. Officials say that there are no incidents or injuries that have been reported at this time.

The Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue posted on their Facebook page advising everyone to check their detectors to make sure none of the recalled models are being used.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.