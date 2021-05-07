FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Kidde issues recall of detectors, Neenah-Menasha Fire advises checking

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Kidde has issued a recall for their TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Detectors.

According to the recall, the alarms can reportedly fail to alert consumers to a fire. The following units were recalled:

  • 2040-DSR – Smoke
  • 2050-DS10 – Smoke
  • 2060-ASR – Smoke
  • 2070-VDSCR – Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide
  • 2070-VASCR – Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide
  • 2070-VDSR – Smoke
  • 2070-VASR – Smoke

Consumers who have any of those models should contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm. Officials say that there are no incidents or injuries that have been reported at this time.

The Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue posted on their Facebook page advising everyone to check their detectors to make sure none of the recalled models are being used.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Small Springs, Big Fish: Billy Schrauth garnering blue-chip interest

Bay Port and Notre Dame advance to boys soccer spring sectional semifinals

De Pere Girls Cross Country

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen, Heim get shot as undrafted free agents

De Pere football looks to finish undefeated regular season

Timber Rattlers open with win over Beloit, fans return to Fox Cities Stadium