Kidde issues recall of detectors, Neenah-Menasha Fire advises checking

(WFRV) – Kidde has issued a recall for their TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Detectors.
According to the recall, the alarms can reportedly fail to alert consumers to a fire. The following units were recalled:
- 2040-DSR – Smoke
- 2050-DS10 – Smoke
- 2060-ASR – Smoke
- 2070-VDSCR – Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide
- 2070-VASCR – Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide
- 2070-VDSR – Smoke
- 2070-VASR – Smoke
Consumers who have any of those models should contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm. Officials say that there are no incidents or injuries that have been reported at this time.
The Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue posted on their Facebook page advising everyone to check their detectors to make sure none of the recalled models are being used.
