GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay Summer Playground Program hosted its annual Kiddie Karnival at Leicht Memorial Park on Tuesday.

Families filled the park that featured several different carnival games and activities for the children to participate in.

From skeeball to minigolf, kids were able to purchase tickets for just five cents each and use them at the various stations inside Leicht Memorial Park.

“It’s such a fun experience and it’s a good way to get out of the house and do something with your family,” a few kids told Local 5 News.

Steven Johnson, a Park Leader with Green Bay Parks explained to Local 5 News that the overall theme this year was tall tales, myths, and legends.

“The goal is for everybody to have a great time,” explained Johnson. “It’s a lot of hard work but it is all worth it in the end to see the kids have a great time.”