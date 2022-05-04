GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local Green Bay elementary school participated in Bike to School Day on Wednesday.

MacArthur Elementary School, alongside other schools nationwide, encouraged students to ride a bicycle to school. Several students participated in the event, showing up with all sizes and colors of bikes.

After arriving, the students were greeted with applause from teachers and even got a healthy snack such as an orange or banana.

School officials say they’ve been participating in this event for the last few years now and plan to continue the tradition.

“It’s fun! We treat everybody whether they’re riding a bike or walking to school. They love it when we greet them and plus they get a snack on top of it,” said Kim Van Pay, the Principal at MacArthur Elementary School.

The weather was perfect for the students to arrive outside as the sun was shining down on them.