Kids learn important lessons through the game of golf

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) — Kids in our area are learning important lessons through the game of golf.

The First Tee of Northeast Wisconsin held a junior clinic on Saturday, July 6 for children during the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Hobart.

Children who participated were able to meet some of the women golfers competing in the tournament and ask them about their golf careers.

The kids showed off their golfing skills at a driving range set up just for them.

The Executive Director of the First Tee of Northeast Wisconsin Perry Faulkner said the organization aims to encourage kids to get more involved with golf.

“We’re really trying to drive kids to spend a little bit more time outdoors, spend a little bit more time exercising, and getting out there to the golf course,” Faulkner said. “What we do is we kind of segment our classes into an hour-and-a-half time frames, where we have fun games, and activities that they’re able to play while they’re out here.”

