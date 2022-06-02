KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kiel Area School District’s school board says it’s ending the Title IX investigation, where three students allegedly called a student the wrong pronouns.

In a letter sent to parents, board officials said “We are writing to share with you that consistent with our Board policies and procedures, we have issued clear directives and expectations to all students involved in this matter for the purpose of preventing bullying and harassment and ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students. Based on these actions, and pursuant to District policies and procedures, the School District considers this matter closed.”

The Kiel Area School District has received multiple threats within the last two weeks ranging from bomb threats to threats made to an individual staff member.

The Kiel Police Department received a threat stating the city would be targeted with violence if the school district did not drop the Title IX investigation.

