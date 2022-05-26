KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kiel Area School District has made the decision to finish out classes for the year virtually due to the ongoing threats being made.

The threats stem from a Title IX investigation at Kiel Middle School, which has been the victim of three bomb threats over the last several days.

In an email sent out to parents, Kiel Superintendant Brad Ebert said that all facilities will continue to be closed, including the fitness center, full circle care, and the pool to name a few.

Administrators are doing their best to make sure that all high school athletic events continue, however, not in Kiel itself.

According to the email, building principals and teachers will be communicating with students and parents regarding any off-site field trips, which may continue as planned. However, all end-of-the-year concerts have been canceled.

The City of Kiel has already canceled its upcoming Memorial Day parade.

Officials working with the Kiel Area School District are still having conversations to see if they are still able to hold graduation for seniors.

No further information was provided and Local 5 will update this story if more details emerge.