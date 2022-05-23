KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kiel Area School District board meeting scheduled for May 23 has been rescheduled to be virtual later this week due to law enforcement concerns for safety.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook, the decision was made after “recent attention was brought to the school district.”

Recently, a Wisconsin-based law firm asked the Kiel Area School District to drop complaints against three eighth-grade students who are accused of calling a classmate by the wrong pronouns.

Kiel Police Department posted on their Facebook saying, “Over the last week our Police Department has responded to several communications received by Kiel Area School District staff – many have been extremely vulgar, hateful, and disturbing.”

The department reports it has not received “credible threats” to the safety of students so far. It goes on to say there will be additional patrols around the schools and officers will investigate the recent “hateful” activity toward staff.

Local 5 had reached out to the school district on May 13 for a response, which is as follows:

The KASD prohibits all forms of bullying and harassment in accordance with all laws, including Title IX, and will continue to support ALL students regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, creed, pregnancy, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, sex (including transgender status, change of sex or gender identity), or physical, mental, emotional or learning disability (“Protected Classes”) in any of its student programs and activities; this is consistent with school board policy. We do not comment on any student matters. Kiel Area School District

School board members say they decided to make the change on May 20 after local law enforcement made the recommendation.

The meeting is now scheduled to be virtual on Wednesday, May 25 at 4 p.m.