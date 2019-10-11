Kiel barn fire under investigation by Manitowoc County officials

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) — Kiel Fire and Rescue says an investigation is underway following a Thursday night barn fire.

According to officials, crews were dispatched to 10106 Rabe Road just before 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found the barn to be fully engulfed.

A large machinery shed and two adjoining garages were also on fire.

The home was reportedly threatened, but no damage occurred.

Kiel Fire & Rescue requested assistance from four different counties due to the size of the structures and the long distance to haul water.

No injuries were reported in connection with this fire and no animals were in the structures. The structures were used for the storage of vehicles and machinery.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Manitowoc County Fire Investigation Unit and the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department.