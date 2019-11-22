Kiel community support high school team from home

Thursday was a big night for Kiel High School.

For the first time in school history, the football team made it to state.

Not everyone went to Camp Randall to watch the game, some stayed behind to cheer on the Raiders from the comfort of home.

Though a great portion of the town made its way to Madison to watch the Raiders take on the Crusaders, there was no lack of spirit.

“Oh my gosh, it’s been crazy every week as the game nears Friday night, everyone is “Raider, Raider, Raider pride,” says Kiel Middle school teacher Becky Marcus. “The chant just goes from one end of the kindergartners all the way up to the seniors.”

Teachers like Becky have been watching the excitement mount for the last couple of months.

It’s an excitement that hasn’t been seen here in a while.

“The last excitement I remember in Kiel was back in the 70s when Kiel went to state for basketball,” says Kiel High School alumnus Cindy Hartmann. “That was exciting so this is awesome now that the guys are going to state for football.”

And it’s personal for some, these boys aren’t just your neighbor’s kids or random teenagers.

“I’m also on the school board, so it helps me get to know a lot of the players and to attend every game you get to know them and their families,” says Kiel track and field coach Jim Bajczyk. “So you get just a small town feel.”

“The boys on the team, I have had probably 98 percent of them either in band or in my general music class in seventh and eighth grade,” says Marcus. “It’s just really neat to see them pursuing things outside of music, outside of other sports, outside of their scholastic achievements.”

The Raiders have had a season this small town that does big things won’t soon forget.

Win or lose, Raider pride isn’t going anywhere.

Unfortunately the Raiders lost to the Crusaders 35-0.

To see highlights from the game visit the Local 5 sports page.