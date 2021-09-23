Kiel Fire Department investigates fire at local manufacturing building

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Kiel fire crews are investigating a fire that ignited in a local manufacturing building on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kiel Fire Department, at around 3:42 p.m., crews responded to Amerequip, which is located in the 1000 block of Calumet Avenue for reports of smoke and flames being seen in the building. The initial report also state that everyone in the building had already been evacuated.

Upon arrival on the scene, fire crews say they were taken to the painting area of the building where there was reportedly heavy smoke. Fire crews report once they saw the flames they quickly used hose lines to knock down the fire.

Crews remained on the scene for an hour for overhaul operations and report that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.