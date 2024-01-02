KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a Monday night apartment fire in Kiel left six people hurt including one of the first responders on scene.

According to a release from the Kiel Fire Department, firefighters responded at 7:57 p.m. to an apartment complex on 55 East Chicago Street for reports of fire alarms going off. Officials say crews responded to the scene three minutes after the dispatch call and were faced with heavy smoke coming from the front door of the building.

As most of the apartment building occupants were evacuating the building, firefighters needed to step in and help rescue two residents through the windows before they began working to put the fire out.

Due to the size of the fire, the incident was upgraded and additional fire and EMS resources were called on to respond to the scene. After the fire was out and all the residents were accounted for, crews remained on the scene for several more hours conducting salvage, overhaul, ventilation, and investigation operations.

Officials say six residents were evaluated with five of them being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One first responder was also reported to have sustained a minor injury. As of now, authorities say there is no damage estimate and the Red Cross is assisting those who were left without a home because of the fire

No other information is available at this time and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.