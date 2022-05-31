KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities received the fifth bomb threat to Kiel Schools as well as city buildings, but no devices were found.

According to the Kiel Police Department, on May 31 around 9:30 a.m. an email was received regarding a bomb threat. The threat was directed to the following places:

Kiel Middle School

Kiel High School

Kiel School District Office

Zielanis Elementary School

Kiel City Hall

Kiel Public Library

This is the fifth threat that referred to the ongoing Title IX investigation. Employees at all locations were evacuated and the buildings were searched by authorities.

No devices were found, and the buildings were cleared.

The Kiel Police Department is working with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the FBI since the first threat was made.

No additional information was provided, and the investigation is ongoing.