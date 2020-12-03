Kiel man arrested, booked for suspected 8th OWI

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kiel man has been arrested for his 8th offense of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a trooper responded to a report of an impaired driver on State Highway 67 leaving the City of Kiel on Wednesday shortly after 4:10 p.m.

When the vehicle was stopped, the driver, 62-year-old Mark Albers, was found to be driving on a suspended license and in possession of open intoxicates in the vehicle.

The subsequent investigation revealed Albers was operating while under the influence.

Albers was then arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, 8th offense.

A legal blood draw was conducted and Albers was booked into the Manitowoc County Jail.

No other details are available at this time.