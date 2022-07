KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kiel man has been arrested who was allegedly in possession of child pornography.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Mark Dlugopolski was arrested on multiple counts of possession of child pornography. In June, detectives received tips about the uploading of child pornography in Kiel.

Officials were able to identify Dlugopolski and a search warrant was served.

He’s currently being held at the Manitowoc County jail on a $20,000 cash bond.