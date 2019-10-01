Kiel man leads police on foot pursuit, arrested on multiple charges

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) — Kiel Police say a 30-year-old man has been arrested following a foot pursuit Monday evening.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Adams Street in the City of Kiel just before 8 p.m. for a man who was believed to be under the influence and who had been observed going into vehicles and backyards of homes nearby.

Police say they found the man from Kiel sitting in a vehicle in the area.

The man reportedly exited the vehicle and when he was asked about his actions, police say the man fled on foot.

While in foot pursuit, Kiel Police say an officer used his electronic control device and following a brief struggle, the man was taken into custody.

Kiel Police say after a follow-up investigation, they discovered the vehicle the man had been in was stolen from a home in the City of Plymouth.

The man is currently being held on charges for disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of attempt to throw/discharge bodily fluid at a public safety officer.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing.