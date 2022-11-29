KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews are working on cleaning up a manure spill that covered all of Fremont Street in Kiel.

According to the Kiel Police Department, there was a manure spill on Fremont Street. The spill reportedly covered all of Fremont Street in the City limits.

The spill runs east from west of the city on County Hwy HH, through downtown Kiel, south on Hwy 67 and east on County Line Road, then into Sheboygan County. Clean-up started around 8:20 a.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was notified, and the company responsible for the spill was identified. There was no information on how long the clean-up is expected to take.

Kiel’s Chief of Police did note that some of the comments on its Facebook post were hostile and issued the following statement:

Let’s try to be a little nicer in the comments too. Nobody wanted this to happen, and it is a big mess, but this was not an intentional act, and a lot of people are working to clean it up. Just because some of our streets are covered in it doesn’t mean we should fling it around at each other on social media! David Funkhouser, Kiel Chief of Police

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.