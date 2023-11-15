WEDNESDAY, 11/15/2023 – 5:43 p.m.

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Kiel have provided an update on the child who was found earlier, saying she has been identified and returned to her family.

No other details were provided.

Original story: Kiel Police asking for public’s help in finding family of lost child

WEDNESDAY, 11/15/2023 – 5:19 p.m.

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Kiel are asking for the public’s help in identifying a lost girl so they can help reunite her with her family.

A Facebook post by the Kiel Police Department states that officers are with a little girl who is lost and they hope to return her to her loved ones.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kiel Police Department at (920) 894-2211.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.