LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Kiel Police investigating alleged misconduct involving school district staff member

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kiel Police Department says they are currently investigating alleged misconduct involving a Kiel Area School District staff member.

Police tell WFRV Local 5 that officials with the school district are aware of and cooperating with the investigation.

Dr. Brad Ebert, Kiel Area School District Superintendent, released the following statement to WFRV Local 5:

The Kiel Police Department is currently investigating alleged misconduct involving a staff member of the Kiel Area School District.

We are cooperating with the police department during this investigation.  Because this is an ongoing investigation and a personnel matter, I am not able to share many of the details regarding this situation.  

What I can share with you is that the staff member under investigation is no longer employed by the school district and the school board and administration has taken the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our students.”

The investigation is ongoing. WFRV Local 5 will provide updates as they become available.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

Grand Chute Little League boys, girls find love of competition

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.

St. Norbert's Midwest Conference cancels nonconference competition for fall sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin