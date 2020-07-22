Kiel Police investigating alleged misconduct involving school district staff member

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kiel Police Department says they are currently investigating alleged misconduct involving a Kiel Area School District staff member.

Police tell WFRV Local 5 that officials with the school district are aware of and cooperating with the investigation.

Dr. Brad Ebert, Kiel Area School District Superintendent, released the following statement to WFRV Local 5:

“The Kiel Police Department is currently investigating alleged misconduct involving a staff member of the Kiel Area School District.

We are cooperating with the police department during this investigation. Because this is an ongoing investigation and a personnel matter, I am not able to share many of the details regarding this situation.

What I can share with you is that the staff member under investigation is no longer employed by the school district and the school board and administration has taken the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our students.”

The investigation is ongoing. WFRV Local 5 will provide updates as they become available.

