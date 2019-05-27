Kiel Police, Wisconsin DOJ investigating Sunday evening deaths Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) - Kiel Police are investigating three deaths Sunday night.

Around 7:05 p.m., police were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Southridge Drive for an EMS call.

Police say responding officers attempted to make contact with no response.

After officers entered the home, they found three deceased individuals.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation upon the request of Kiel Police.

Police do not believe the public is in danger, but the investigation is ongoing.