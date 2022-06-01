KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kiel Police Department has received yet another threat, however, this time the threat has been made to areas outside of local schools.

Since May 23, this is the sixth threat made regarding the ongoing Title IX investigation being conducted by the Kiel Area School District.

According to the City of Kiel Police Department, the threat obtained on June 1 contains threats against multiple locations.

Locations being threatened include:

Kiel Schools (all – public and private)

Roads (all)

Utility stations

City buildings

Kiel Police Department

Stores (all)

Wastewater Treatment Plant

The City of Kiel Emergency Management Team is working with local, state, and federal authorities on resolving the issue.

No further information was released.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is provided.