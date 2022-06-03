KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – In response to the threats made to Kiel on June 1, the Kiel Police Department conducted precautionary searches on the morning of June 3.

According to a release, no items of concern were found during the searches.

The threat made on June 1 stated that if the school district did not drop the Title IX Investigation local government buildings, businesses, and infrastructure would be targeted on June 3.

The release also noted that around 10:30 a.m. the Kiel Police Department received yet another email, despite the Kiel Area School District’s announcement on June 2 that they have concluded their Title IX investigation.

The email listed several government buildings, private businesses, and other infrastructure including locations in New Holstein. There was no threat made within the email.

