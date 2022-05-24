KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kiel School District received yet another bomb threat on the morning of May 24, one day removed from a threat that forced three Kiel schools to be shut down and students to be sent home.

According to a release from the Kiel Police Department, an email with a second bomb threat at Kiel Middle School was received at 7:40 a.m. The threat referenced the ongoing Title IX investigation being conducted by the Kiel Area School District.

Due to the events that took place on May 23, Kiel Middle School, Kiel High School, and Zielanis Elementary School had already canceled school for May 24.

All schools were locked and vacant.

No devices were located on both days, and all the buildings were cleared.

Police are still investigating the incident and working with the Wisconsin DOJ in trying to determine the source of the threats.

No further information was released and Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.