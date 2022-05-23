KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – A bomb threat targeted at the Kiel Area School District prompted students to be evacuated earlier on Monday.

According to a release, the Kiel Police Department says multiple news outlets and additional people had received an email that contained a threat of bombs being placed at Kiel Middle School.

The threats were made in direct reference to the ongoing Title IX investigation being conducted by the Kiel Area School District.

Kiel Middle School, Kiel High School, and Zielanis Elementary School were evacuated as a precaution against the threat.

Local law enforcement formed teams and searched all three public school buildings. Bomb detection dogs from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were called in to assist in the investigations.

No devices or items were ever located in any of the three buildings.

Police are still investigating the incident and working to find out who made the threats against the Kiel Area School District.

No other information was released and Local 5 will update this story when more information is made available.