Kimberly Area School District votes to allow winter sports amid pandemic

The pandemic has upended many aspects of student life but the Kimberly Area School District has voted to proceed with modified winter sports.

The athletic director, Ryan McGinnis and winter sports coaches spoke at the school board meeting before the vote was cast to explain their safety plan for students participating in wrestling and boys and girls basketball.

Lucky Wurtz, the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Kimberly High School said, “We just sat down and went through every step, from the locker rooms to what it looked like at practice to what it looked like at meetings to what it looked like on busses to what it looks like on the road and understanding that the virus is a very serious situation that we’re in and doing the best protocols possible to make it safe for the players.”

The athletic department said they will make meetings virtual, limit the amount of students in locker rooms and busses, practice in smaller groups and wear masks at all times to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus.

Brett Perronne, a Kimberly High School Basketball Senior said, “We have an amazing coaching staff and they taught us to go through all the proper protocols and just having a great time and just follow the rules.”

Students have been asked to limit contact outside of school and practice and utilize virtual ways to keep in touch.

This will keep chances of exposure down because the alternative could lead to the season being reduced or canceled.

“I think we would all be devastated especially for us seniors because we worked 12 hard years to lead out Kimberly program,” said Perronne.

And those student athletes, especially the seniors, were excited to be able to represent their school this year as a Papermaker.

“I’m just thrilled to have a season and I can’t wait to play basketball this year,” said Perronne.