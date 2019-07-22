Kimberly athletes answer the call to serve amid storm damage to community

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) — After high winds took down trees and branches, Kimberly athletes showed up.

A typical summer day for a Kimberly High School athlete means reporting for the off-season workout program, but when power went out at the school and summer classes were canceled Head Coach Steve Jones found a different way to teach leadership.

Coach Jones reached out to the Combined Locks and Kimberly Parks Departments offering cleanup help following the weekend’s damaging storms, help that was welcomed with open arms.

“The students made a lot of work disappear in a little amount of time” -Holly Femal, Community Enrichment Director, Village of Kimberly

Holly Femal, Community Enrichment Director for the Village of Kimberly, told Local 5 that Sunset Park sustained significant damage from the storm.

“The students made a lot of work disappear in a little amount of time,” said Femal. “I joked with Coach Jones that the big park was a big mess so it was good he brought the big boys.”

About 130 athletes and coaches answered the opportunity to give back to their community.

They helped clean up debris at both Sunset Park in Kimberly and Van Zeeland Park in Combined Locks.

Athletes scoured both parks placing as much debris as possible onto tarps which were then emptied into trucks.

In the case of Sunset Park, a cleanup day was already planned, but when the athletes joined the effort a second truck had to be brought in because of how fast the kids were working.

“The kids could have taken the day off…, but instead they took the opportunity to serve.” -Coach Steve Jones

Coach Jones is known for building a highly successful football program at Kimberly High, but it’s his emphasis on leadership that has resonated through the community for so many years.

“The kids could have taken the day off or slept in with the school being closed, but instead they took the opportunity to serve,” Coach Jones told Local 5.

Below are a few pictures from the volunteer effort.







I’m very proud of our players & coaches! We had over 130 players & coaches who volunteered to clean up local parks this morning after weekend of strong storms. #WaterIt pic.twitter.com/O0NLWhNVKg — Steve Jones (@CoachJonesKHS) July 22, 2019

