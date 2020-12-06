Kimberly bike club gears up for charity

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) On the eve of St. Nick’s day one local bike club took to the streets to help Santa and those less fortunate.

Warmly dressed up as Santas members of Tanner’s Fat Tire Bike Club gathered before their five-mile trek across Kimberly to collect Toys for Tots.

Todd “DJ” Talady, an organizer for this event says, “I spoke with somebody from the program and they’ve told me that there’s almost a thousand more people or families that are in need this year so that makes it even more important that we still find ways to give if we can.”

Carol Romenesko, a member of Tanner’s Bike Club and organizer says, “With this weird year that we’re having we’ve heard that there’s a definite shortage for toys for families. There’s a lot of people that are looking for toys so this is our way of being able to give back to the community.”

Organizers have a creative way to encourage neighborhood participation for toys for tots without having the enitre community showing up.

Talady says, “We thought a nice outdoor event where we’re allowing people to drop toys off without any contact.”

Santas bikers collect unwrapped toys left along the route near driveways or on porches.

Talady says, “Bar, restaurants, and businesses that partner with us this year they put boxes out. They reached out to their customers and we’ve collected more toys than we ever have before.”

Romenesko says, “Part of our mission statement is to give back to the community whoever needs help we’re out there we like to bike and we like to have fun so this is one of our fun activities that we like to do.”

Talady says, “It’s been amazing, the support from this community and from the people that we’ve worked with is outstanding.”

Due to the overwhelming success of this event, the Tanner’s Fat Tire Bike Club plan to hold a second event in Greenville.