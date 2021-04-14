Kimberly-Clark manufacturing moves more than 250 prospective jobs to Chicago

(WFRV) – The manufacturing company, Kimberly-Clark, is expanding to Chicago with a new commercial center for its North American consumer products.

According to a release, the announcement came from Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and World Business Chicago on April 14.

Kimberly-Clark members say they expect to open the North American Commercial Center in the Fulton Market area of Chicago. The recently restored building, located on W. Fulton Street, is expected to house more than 250 roles in sales, marketing, executive management, and other commercial functions by the spring of 2022.

“Kimberly-Clark’s move to Illinois is just the latest sign that our investments in talent, innovation and digital infrastructure are not only paying off for residents, but are creating the ideal environment for companies to leverage our unique assets and pursue long-term growth,” says Governor JB Pritzker.

The business says they qualified for the EDGE incentive program offered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to support companies making large-scale capital investments. They believe an agreement, while not yet finalized, will ensure long-term investment is met with job creation goals.

The company says they are in ongoing conversations with the State about eligibility for other resources to support its future growth needs.

Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, officials say Illinois’ 5-year plan for economic growth directs investments in technology, workforce development, and digital and hard infrastructure made through a record $45 billion capital plan.

In choosing to relocate its North American Commercial Center in Illinois, Kimberly-Clark says they join 37 Fortune 500 Companies headquartered in the state and is gaining access to a highly-skilled workforce needed to fill the jobs essential for the company’s future growth plans.