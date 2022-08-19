KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday a group of staff from Sunset Beach with help from Kimberly High School art classes, covered up all the graffiti in the Safe Routes tunnel under County Highway CE.

In a Facebook post, the Village of Kimberly provided a ‘disheartening’ update on the good deeds that were part of a 2-day effort that helped to spread positivity and make a difference in the Kimberly community.

The village stated that “in less than 12 hours of fixing all the vandalism someone decided to paint profanity and other graffiti throughout the tunnel. Every mural that was fixed has been vandalized again within one day.”

It is a reminder that ‘if you see something, say something.’ The Safe Routes tunnel has been a target of vandalism for many years.

Needless to say, the Village staff are proud of the efforts provided by Sunset Beach and Kimberly High School but reiterate the fact that it will take a community-wide effort to put an end to this type of vandalism.