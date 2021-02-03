Kimberly High School officials investigate social media post that advertised ‘White Club’

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) — Earlier this week, a post appeared on Instagram, inviting Kimberly High School students to join the “White Club.”

A screenshot of the since-deleted post.

The post was deleted shortly after it was discovered by district officials.

Jackie DePeau, Principal of Kimberly High School. posted a video online denouncing the post.

“Let me be clear,” she said. “We do not and would not have a club like this here at Kimberly High School. We stand against racism and this type of behavior would simply and will simply not be tolerated.”

School officials say they have alerted authorities to the incident and gotten the account responsible for the post removed from Instagram.

They’re asking anyone with information about who created the post to step forward.

Community leaders say the incident is disturbing.

“I was disgusted,” E-Ben Grisby, Co-Chair of Celebrate Diversity Fox Cities told Local 5, “because you don’t joke around, there’s no reason, there’s no need to joke around about this stuff.”

The post advertised the first meeting of the “White Club” on Wednesday, and stated that “all genders are invited to attend, preferably not women though.”

“When you have young people putting out messages of hate and division in this already tense that we’re in, it doesn’t make the situation any better,” Grisby said.

For Kimberly High School students of color, incidents like this one can take a toll.

“It isolates some students, it makes some students feel not wanted, not welcome,” Cainan Davenport, founder of People of Progression said.

People of Progression provided their mission statement to Local 5, which reads:

“Building equitable inclusion for BIPOC by empowering our children, supporting our businesses, and protection our community.” People of Progression

Kristen Gondek, Co-Founder of the organization says she hopes this incident leads to change in the area as a whole and within Kimberly High School.

“I would hope that they would want to invite the community’s concerns and also the student body and open more spaces for students to be able to talk about their emotions and what they’re dealing with,” she said.

She also said that hiring BIPOC as teaching staff and mentors in the school district would also help the school move past the incident in a positive way.

Davenport added, “it’s time for the community to start having conversations about race, period, with all of our kids.”