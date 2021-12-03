Kimberly High School student found in possession of fake gun while on campus

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Kimberly High School (KHS) officials were on high alert on Friday after receiving a report that a student may have brought a gun on campus.

According to a joint statement released by Kimberly Area School District (KASD) and the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, on Friday, KHS officials responded to a report of a student possibly in possession of a weapon on campus.

Shortly after receiving the report, school officials contacted the School Resource Officer with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department.

This officer is said to have quickly located and identified the student in question. After further investigation, officials determined that the gun was not real.

The student has since been removed from campus and is reportedly cooperating with law enforcement.

Additionally, officials state that there was no immediate threat and charges are being referred to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office by the Fox Valley Metro Police Department.

“School and community members are the eyes and ears of the Kimberly Area School District. It is critical that anyone who sees or hears something concerning report it to district officials or police immediately,” wrote Kimberly Area School District and the Fox Valley Metro Police Department in a statement released Friday.