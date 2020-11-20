FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Kimberly man arrested after disturbance, large police presence

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 35-year-old man has been taken into custody after a report of a domestic disturbance.

Fox Valley Metro Police say they were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of S. Washington Street in the Village of Kimberly for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress shortly after 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Upon arrival, officers say they could hear some type of disturbance occurring from within the residence.

Officers attempted to make contact with the person or persons inside, but there was no response.

Fox Valley Metro Police say that, due to the unknown nature of the disturbance and lack of response from within, officers called for additional law enforcement personnel to respond to the scene.

After several minutes, two people responded to the officers and were detained outside. A third person, the suspect in the incident, refused to comply with officers’ commands to exit the residence.

After about a half hour, Fox Valley Metro Police entered the home and were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident.

Authorities say the suspect, a 35-year-old man and resident of the home, was arrested and booked into the Outagamie County Jail on felony domestic violence charges (a repeat offender), disorderly conduct, bail jumping, and failure to comply with an officer’s attempt to take into custody.

