FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Kimberly man arrested after undercover cop poses as minor

Local News

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Metro Police Department (FVMPD) has arrested 36-year-old Brian Gagnon from Kimberly as a result of an online Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

According to authorities, this past week FMVPD conducted an online Internet Crimes Against Children investigation leading them to arrest of 36-year-old Brian Gagnon from the Village of Kimberly.

Police say during their investigation, an undercover officer posing as a minor girl had been online messaging Gagnon.

Gagnon allegedly drove from his residence to meet with the minor where he was met by FVMPD Officers and taken into custody.

Officials say Gagnon was booked into Outagamie County jail on four charges including, Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime, Attempted 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Causing a Child to View or Listen to Sexual Activity, and Solicitation of an Intimate Representation of a Child

FVMPD reports Gagnon has since been released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

