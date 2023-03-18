MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Kimberly was arrested in southcentral Wisconsin after causing a disturbance while allegedly trespassing at a hotel.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a hotel along the 500 block of West Johnson Street around 3:50 a.m. on March 11.

The release states that multiple people reported a man, later identified as Matthew Boggs, was intoxicated and ‘causing issues’ in the hallway of the hotel.

Officers say the man was not a guest at the hotel and he allegedly became resistive and threatened officers as he was escorted out.

Boggs, a 28-year-old from Kimberly, was arrested for disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest, and making threats to law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details were released.