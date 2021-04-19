Kimberly man dies near north pier in Manitowoc after water rescue

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 47-year-old Kimberly man has died after being found in the water by the north pier in the City of Manitowoc.

Officials responded to the “Blue Rail” on Maritime Drive on Sunday, April 18 around 7:29 a.m. for a report of a man in the water. An off-duty Manitowoc Police Department Detective was able to launch a boat in order to find the man and they began life-saving measures. The man was then taken to the beach area on the north side of the entryway to the north pier.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His name is not being released at this time while family members are being notified.

Through the investigation, officers were able to find the man’s boat, just off the beach across from the 800 block of Memorial Drive.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding the incident, to contact the MTPD Shift Commander at (920)686-6551.